Slováci a Slovenky: „Poďme teda, poďme spolu s našou spoločnou silou vpred.“

Winston Churchill: "I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat..." (Nemám čo ponúknuť, iba krv, drinu, slzy a pot...)“. História sa opakuje.

Pri svojom prvom vstupe do Dolnej snemovne ako nového britského predsedu vlády v pondelok 13. mája 1940 dostal Winston Churchill iba vlažné prijatie od zhromaždenia. Churchill potom urobil krátke vyhlásenie, ktoré sa stalo jednou z najlepších politických výziev, aké kedy boli vyslovené.

We have before us an ordeal of the most grievous kind. We have before us many, many long months of struggle and of suffering. You ask, what is our policy? I will say: It is to wage war, by sea, land and air, with all our might and with all the strength that God can give us; to wage war against a monstrous tyranny, never surpassed in the dark and lamentable catalogue of human crime. That is our policy. You ask, what is our aim? I can answer in one word: victory; victory at all costs, victory in spite of all terror, victory, however long and hard the road may be; for without victory, there is no survival...I feel sure that our cause will not be suffered to fail among men. At this time I feel entitled to claim the aid of all, and I say, "Come then, let us go forward together with our united strength."